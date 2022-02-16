Business Development Manager Environmental Markets, SustainCERT – Ideally Amsterdam/Europe

This is a great opportunity for a Business Development Manager to influence and contribute to a high-impact organization and a vital mission.

1. ABOUT SUSTAINCERT

At SustainCERT, we help quantify and report on the social and environmental impacts from a wide range of sustainability interventions. Our role is to provide robust evidence of progress towards our collective sustainability goals and ensure climate pledges bring real, meaningful impact on the ground.

We deploy technology to create the next-generation of impact accounting and improve the way carbon emissions are measured, reported and verified: More simplicity, more affordability, more efficiency and always the best level of accuracy and credibility. We are on a mission to mainstream best-practice for the benefit of all – businesses, people and the planet.

2. ABOUT THE POSITION

On the back of a successful USD 10 mn Series A capital raise, SustainCERT is looking to expand the team with a Business Development Manager, Environmental Markets. Reporting to the Director of Business Development Environmental Markets, the Business Development Manager will be responsible for growing the portfolio of environmental market clients and projects in line with company growth targets.

To achieve these goals, the Business Development Manager will manage all inbound leads, contribute to launching new products, and lead in client acquisition. The Business Development Manager will identify opportunities for significant growth of the environmental market portfolio with quantitative performance targets. The Business Development Manager will recommend strategies to enhance and increase sales and coordinate with other teams to improve internal processes.

If you want to contribute to climate security and sustainable development while also working for a savvy tech start up? then SustainCERT is the place for you! This position is ideally located in Amsterdam or Europe with potential travel (Europe/International) depending on health restrictions. Other locations can be discussed for the right candidate.

3. PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS

• Managing inbound sales leads

• Contributing to the GoToMarket and sales strategies in line with company targets

• Rolling out the outbound sales strategy in line with company targets

• Client acquisition

• Sales administration and coordination, including:

o CRM management

o Contract management in the Portfolio Tracker in coordination with Delivery Teams and Finance/Operations

o Invoice management, tracking, and coordination with various internal teams

o Updating and maintaining sales information in slide decks, templates, brochures, flyers, website, etc. as needed

• Contributing to drafting proposals, decks and market research as needed

• Attend events relevant to the role

• Coordinate with other teams to develop sales and marketing strategies

4. QUALIFICATIONS

• Minimum 3-4 years of full-time work experience with prior experience in sales and account management preferably in either environmental markets, sustainability, and/or SaaS context

• Good understanding of environmental markets, impact verification, and SaaS

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

• Service-oriented and a strong team player

• Excellent analytical and writing skills in English

• Expertise in PowerPoint, Outlook and Excel

• Experience with CRM systems and online content management systems

• Proven working experience regarding organisational and time-management skills, accurate attention to detail; ability to prioritise and multi-task

• Ability to work independently and on own initiative

• Hands-on, autonomous, problem solver

5. RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

Applications can be sent to recruitment@sustain-cert.com. The position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. Candidates selected for a first-round interview will be notified by email. Candidates will not be notified unless selected for an interview. Salary will be based on experience and include benefits.