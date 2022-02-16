Innovation Manager, SustainCERT – Luxembourg/Amsterdam/Remote

1. ABOUT SUSTAINCERT

At SustainCERT, we help quantify and report on the social and environmental impacts from a wide range of sustainability interventions. Our role is to provide robust evidence of progress towards our collective sustainability goals and ensure climate pledges bring real, meaningful impact on the ground.

We deploy technology to create the next-generation of impact accounting and improve the way carbon emissions are measured, reported and verified: More simplicity, more affordability, more efficiency and always the best level of accuracy and credibility. We are on a mission to mainstream best-practice for the benefit of all – businesses, people and the planet.

2. ABOUT THE POSITION

Reporting to the Head of Innovations and Advisory, the Innovation Manager will contribute to establishing SustainCERT’s leadership in the highly dynamic Carbon Markets and Scope 3 corporate reporting sectors by piloting a key program within the company’s strategy. The program will substantively accelerate progress towards humanity’s collective climate and sustainability goals while actively contributing to supporting product development trajectories.

This position is ideally based in a SustainCERT office, either Luxembourg or Amsterdam.

Applicants looking to work remotely from Europe or the United States of America will also be considered.

Applicants must be authorized to work in one of the aforementioned countries.

3. PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS

Management of innovation activities:

• Contribute to the development of SustainCERT’s Innovation Agenda and coordinate its implementation with internal and external stakeholders

• Create and implement company-wide processes to coordinate innovation across functions

• Oversee the conceptualisation, development, and delivery of specific innovation programs and product development efforts in support of SustainCERT’s ambitious carbon markets and corporate value chain solution targets, related to:

o GHG impact tracking and accounting

o Impact and claims verification

o Digital monitoring, reporting, and verification

o Innovative carbon market solutions

• Manage improvements and new features for existing offerings

• Support the Value Chain Initiative and other strategic initiatives by further developing sectoral working groups and overseeing the production of content as required

• Undertake such other duties as may be reasonably required by the business line head

Candidates will be placed in a product or program-focused role, as applicable to their profile.

QUALIFICATIONS

• Minimum 5 years of professional experience in a relevant field with a focus on collaborative product management and/or program management

• Expert knowledge in environmental markets (voluntary carbon markets, Gold Standard, Verra, CAR, national standards, etc.) and/or climate change reporting frameworks (GHG Protocol, SBTi, CDP, etc.)

• Proven ability to think outside the box to drive innovation processes across an organization and propose solutions to complex issues

• Experience in managing co-creation processes with multi-stakeholder initiatives, balancing competing and conflicting interests to drive consensus-based outcomes

• Experience in client-facing roles in the sustainability field

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

• Service-oriented and a strong team player

• Proven working experience regarding organisational and time-management skills, accurate attention to detail; ability to prioritise and multi-task

• Ability to work independently and on own initiative

• Excellent analytical and writing skills in English

RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

Please send a cover letter and resume to recruitment@sustain-cert.com, indicating your relevant experience, motivation, and availability. The position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. Candidates selected for a first-round interview will be notified by email. Please note that we will not notify you directly if you are not selected for an interview. Salary will be based on experience and include benefits (e.g., 5 weeks paid leave).