Director of Value Change Initiative Partnerships, SustainCERT – Netherlands

ABOUT SUSTAINCERT

At SustainCERT, we help businesses and investors quantify and report on the social and environmental impacts from a wide range of sustainability interventions. Our role is to provide evidence of progress and ensure climate and sustainability pledges bring real, meaningful impact on the ground.

We leverage technology to drive a digital transformation in our industry and improve the way impacts can be measured, reported and verified. More simplicity, more affordability, more efficiency and always the same level of accuracy and credibility: we are on a mission to mainstream best-practice for the benefit of all – businesses, people and the planet.

ABOUT THE POSITION

The Director of VCI Partnerships will be responsible for managing key partnerships and establish and manage the global governance committees that will steer the initiative, as well as identify and establish new partnerships and funding streams that will ensure the initiative’s growth and long-term viability. The director will work closely with the Director of VCI development, the Head of Commercial of SustainCERT and Fundraising Director of Gold Standard, and be supported by the SustainCERT Senior Manager VCI secretariat, VCI Platform manager and SustainCERT Communications Director.

SustainCert is incorporated in Luxembourg and this position is ideally located in The Netherlands under a 1 year contract, with possibility of extension. We will be flexible on the location for the right candidate.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS

Reporting to the Head of the Value Change Initiative, the director will have four main responsibilities:

Fundraising

• Develop fundraising strategies and targeted campaigns

• Identify new funding streams• Manage funding from a diversity of sources

• Identify donor bases, lead and coordinate grant-writing efforts

• Liaise with funding partners and organizations.

• Secure grant and donor funding

• Grant funding implementation & reporting

Partnership Management

Liaise to solve issues, communicate needs and create synergy between partners. Maintain, manage and facilitate relationships with:

• Gold Standard

• Global Partners (including support/facilitation of steerco/techo/cag)

• Programme partners

• Working group participants

• VCI Members

• Key external stakeholders

• Donor relations

Outreach and engagement

• Gain an in-depth understanding of landscape, key players, dynamics and developments

• Brand positioning, outreach and engagement (including public speaking)

• Governance management

• Analyze/report on partner initiatives, forecast for strategic changes and report on key metrics

Strategy and Planning

• Support the development of strategic plans and objectives

• Together with the director of development, ensure that programming, engagements and intended outputs are aligned, interlinked and support strategic objectives

• Support the initiative strategy, programming and efforts to secure future development

QUALIFICATIONS

• At least 10 years’ working experience, with demonstrated senior-level experience in an organization focused on corporate sustainability reporting and/or climate change

• At least three years’ experience in a similar role

• Demonstrable track record of driving and/or supporting strategic fundraising efforts

• Strong understanding of strategic communications, positioning and how to raise an organisation’s profile and impact

• Proven track record of meeting challenging income/ fundraising targets

• Proven ability to build, manage and develop key stakeholder, client and donor relationships.

• Experience with coordinating and managing relationships in a multi-stakeholder network

• Experience of developing and implementing strategic and business plans

• Experience writing grant proposals and meeting grant documentation/reporting requirements

• Knowledge of the fundraising environment, established network a plus Know your impact 4

• Knowledge of carbon markets, corporate climate reporting frameworks and standards and/or supply chain dynamics and sustainability issues

• Outstanding presentation skills and demonstrated ability in public speaking and workshop facilitation

• Outstanding stakeholder engagement skills and ability to identify new opportunities

• Ability to effectively disseminate information to large and diverse groups

• Exceptionally convincing and persuasive written and oral skills with the ability to present and convey complex ideas and issues clearly and coherently

• Ability to secure Senior Management and Board approval for (internal) strategy and funding

• Exceptional organizational and time management skills with an eye for detail

• A hands-on, autonomous, problem solver, with the ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple tasks and projects

• Energy, enthusiasm, and flair to work hard and achieve ambitious targets.

• Good collaboration and communication skills with the ability to work with a range of staff and stakeholders based all around the world

• Languages: English fluency required, other languages an asset

RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

Please send a cover letter and resume to recruitment@sustain-cert.com, indicating your relevant experience, motivation, and availability. The position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. Candidates selected for a first-round interview will be notified by email.

Please note that we will not notify you directly if you are not selected for an interview.

Salary will be based on experience and includes benefits.