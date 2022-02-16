Certification Officer Value Chain, SustainCERT – Flexible (Ideally America)

The Certification Officer will be responsible to perform certification reviews of quantification approaches that account for GHGs emissions reductions or removals in projects. He/she will be responsible to support the validation and verification activities and contribute to the management of relationship with clients throughout the delivery process Come join our team of mission-driven individuals with big ideas, tireless optimism and the belief that our work can change the world.

ABOUT SUSTAINCERT

At SustainCERT, we help quantify and report on the social and environmental impacts from a wide range of sustainability interventions. Our role is to provide robust evidence of progress towards our collective sustainability goals and ensure climate pledges bring real, meaningful impact on the ground.

We deploy technology to create the next-generation of impact accounting and improve the way carbon emissions are measured, reported and verified: More simplicity, more affordability, more efficiency and always the best level of accuracy and credibility. We are on a mission to mainstream best-practice for the benefit of all – businesses, people and the planet.

ABOUT THE POSITION

Reporting to the Value Chain Certification Director, the Value Chain Certification Officer will serve as in-house technical expertise for the auditing of GHG projects and activities conducted in the context of value chain sustainability reporting, with a particular focus on land-use related activities, including soil carbon enhancement and forest carbon sequestration.

Given the innovative nature of the work, the Value Chain Certification Officer will also support the ongoing standardization process aiming at establishing long term certification pathways and maximising value and impact to clients.

SustainCERT is incorporated in Luxembourg, but this position is ideally located in America.

We will be flexible on the location for the right candidate.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS

– Review quantification approaches that account for GHGs emissions reductions or removals in projects, more specifically in the agricultural and forestry sectors.

– Assist in planning and delivering GHG (Scope 3) reporting related projects and interventions.

– Use common auditing techniques (observation, inquiry/surveys, analytical testing, measurement, cross checking etc) to gather evidence during an on-site visit in support of a final GHG audit opinion.

– Assist with the preparation of validation and verification audit reports.

– Assist with the standardization of the value chain certification product offering and with creating auditing and verification tools.

– Contribute to the management of relationship with clients throughout the delivery process.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required Skill Sets

– Master’s degree in environmental science or similar discipline (e.g., soil sciences, agriculture, forestry).

– At least one year of auditing experience with a knowledge of certification processes, preferentially with GHG/Carbon projects.

– 1-3 years experience in academic work in soil sciences, ideally including impacts on climate and soil carbon modeling.

– Strong quantitative and qualitative analytical skills.

– Experience in managing multiple projects at a time, and prioritizing in order to meet deadlines.

– Experience managing corporate client relationships.

– Works independently and on schedule.

– Attention to detail and quality.

– Curious and creative.

– Self-organized.

– Self-motivation and problem-solving skills.

Availability and Location

– Job type: Full-time contract

– Optimal start date: as soon as possible

– Location: flexible, with a strong preference for a US

– Ability to travel about 20% of the time

Experience

– Minimum 5 years professional experience post-degree in a project review and/or certification capacity.

Languages

– Fluent in English (written and oral); working knowledge of French and/or Spanish a plus.

– SustainCERT professional work is conducted in English.

RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

Applications can be sent to recruitment@sustain-cert.com. The position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. Candidates selected for a first round interview will be notified by email. Please note candidates will not be notified unless selected for an interview. Salary will be based on experience and include benefits.