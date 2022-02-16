Certification Officer, SustainCERT – Asia (Preferably India)

The Certification Officer will be responsible to perform certification reviews as well as validation and verification activities for GHG voluntary projects. He/she will be responsible to manage each project as those are moving through the assessment process. He/she will be responsible to communicate with project developers and/or Validation-Verification Bodies regarding findings form the assessment process.

Come join our team of mission-driven individuals with big ideas, tireless optimism and the belief that our work can change the world.

ABOUT SUSTAINCERT

At SustainCERT, we help quantify and report on the social and environmental impacts from a wide range of sustainability interventions. Our role is to provide robust evidence of progress towards our collective sustainability goals and ensure climate pledges bring real, meaningful impact on the ground.

We deploy technology to create the next-generation of impact accounting and improve the way carbon emissions are measured, reported and verified: More simplicity, more affordability, more efficiency and always the best level of accuracy and credibility. We are on a mission to mainstream best-practice for the benefit of all – businesses, people and the planet.

ABOUT THE POSITION

Reporting to the Certification Director, the Certification Officer will have several important responsibilities. She/he will be responsible for technical reviews of projects submitted to SustainCERT for GS4GG certification and provide feedback and guidance to project developers and validation & verification bodies on certification. This position will also work closely with the certification team to facilitate the integration of the different product portfolios of environmental market (carbon credits).

SustainCERT is incorporated in Luxembourg, but this position is ideally located in Asia, preferably in India. Location can be flexible for the right candidate.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS

General Terms of Reference

a) Perform detailed technical review of Energy & Waste projects submitted to SustainCERT as per Gold Standard for the Global Goals and Certification Review requirements. Perform validation/verification audits of Energy & Waste projects.

b) Support Senior Certification Officer to manage the technical reviews of MicroScale Scheme.

c) Continually update the SustainCERT Application as projects move through the certification process, including coordinating with the Finance team on project certification/issuances invoices.

d) Contribute to the improvement of the certification procedures, guidelines and rules.

e) Act as point of contact for Project Developers, Validation & Verification Bodies and external experts by providing technical clarification and guidance.

f) Support the Certification Director in the overall quality assurance process/spot check of project reviews done by external experts.

g) Support the Certification Director in preparing the monthy pipeline update or other relevant reports as necessary.

h) Communicate with Project Developers and Validation & Verification Bodies on a regular basis.

Breakdown of Responsibilities

Daily responsibilities:

a) Respond to Validation & Verification Bodies and Project Developers queries about validation, verification and certification in a timely manner.

b) Update project status and documents on the SustainCERT Application to ensure that each day the Application reflects the most up-to-date data about each project.

c) Coordinate with the Finance Team to ensure that invoices are generated on time.

d) Score Validation & Verification Bodies after each validation or verification completed in accordance with SustainCERT’s criteria.

e) Score external reviewers after the close of each round of review in accordance with SustainCERT criteria.

Periodic responsibilities:

a) Support the Certification Director in regular spot check of project reviews

b) Conduct weekly discussions with the Certification Director to ensure that the above tasks are complete and up to date.

c) Support the Certification Director in preparation of relevant reports such as pipeline updates as and when required.

Education

Masters degree or equivalent in the field of engineering, science or related discipline, ideally concerning climate change studies. Alternatively, subjects involving international development/sustainable development will be considered. Priority will be given to any professional qualifications or training related to certification and audit work.

Experience

Minimum 5 years professional experience post-degree in a project review and/or certification capacity.

Required Skill Sets

In addition to the educational and experience requirements noted above, candidates are expected to demonstrate a high level of competence in the following skill-areas:

a) Understanding and ability to review and advise on a variety of project-related issues such as economics, statistics, environment, legal, social and development issues.

b) Personal and professional integrity and the commitment to protecting the integrity and reputation of the SustainCERT.

c) Understanding of carbon projects/carbon markets and proficiency in the technical approach to carbon project development.

d) Attention to detail, thoroughness and sound judgement of key issues.

e) Commitment and ability to meet all deadlines and to quickly respond to priority issues.

f) Ability to communicate efficiently and clearly with colleagues, peers and clients.

g) Customer-focus and client service.

h) Organisational/time management skills and the ability to prioritise.

i) Competence in standard professional IT packages such as Microsoft and Google Docs.

j) Ability to work in a team, maintaining a positive and supportive attitude at all times.

Languages

Must be fluent in English (SustainCERT professional work is conducted in English).

Additional language skills are an advantage.

RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

Applications can be sent to recruitment@sustain-cert.com,the position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. Candidates selected for a first round interview will be notified by email. Candidates will not be notified if not selected for an interview.