Former lawmaker seeks to tame risk to NZ agriculture from rising forestry carbon price

Published 11:00 on February 16, 2022 / Last updated at 11:07 on February 16, 2022 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand should consider regulations to limit the potentially huge impacts that rapidly expanding carbon forestry in the nation could have on rural communities and traditional agriculture, according to a green paper released by a former lawmaker on Wednesday.