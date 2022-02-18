ANALYSIS: A good vintage? The voluntary carbon market’s longevity problem

Published 17:05 on February 18, 2022 / Last updated at 17:05 on February 18, 2022

The voluntary carbon market's (VCM) effectiveness as a force in climate action is being called into question, with more than half of credits retired in 2021 representing emissions cuts made more than five years earlier.