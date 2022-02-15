Steelmaker Nippon eyes offshore CCS hub project in Australia

Japanese industrial giant Nippon Steel has signed an agreement to evaluate the feasibility of capturing and transporting up to 5 million tonnes of CO2 per year to an Australian offshore floating CCS project, Japan’s biggest steelmaker announced.