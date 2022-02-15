Asia Pacific > Steelmaker Nippon eyes offshore CCS hub project in Australia

Steelmaker Nippon eyes offshore CCS hub project in Australia

Japanese industrial giant Nippon Steel has signed an agreement to evaluate the feasibility of capturing and transporting up to 5 million tonnes of CO2 per year to an Australian offshore floating CCS project, Japan’s biggest steelmaker announced.

