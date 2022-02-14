Financial entities dial back California carbon net length, emitters shrink net short

Published 17:41 on February 14, 2022 / Last updated at 17:41 on February 14, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Speculators decreased their net length in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) last week, as compliance entities added permits to their holdings, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.