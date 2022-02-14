Carbon Investment Director, BURN – Nairobi

Carbon Investment Director

Job Title: Carbon Director

Location: Nairobi, Kenya with 25% international travel

Position reports to: COO

Employment period: Permanent position

About BURN

Based in Kenya, BURN Manufacturing designs, produces, and distributes East Africa’s best-selling, most durable, and economical charcoal and wood cookstoves that also dramatically reduce harmful smoke emissions which can cause significant health problems, even death.

Not only does BURN sell the world’s most fuel-efficient charcoal and wood household stoves, but we are also the only cookstove company that manufactures all its products in sub-Saharan Africa’s only state-of-the-art clean cookstove manufacturing facility.

Since 2013, BURN has sold 800,000+ stoves in East Africa. These stoves have helped 4,000,000 beneficiaries save $215 million in fuel expenditures and 2.6 million tons of wood while reducing indoor air pollution by 65%. BURN currently sells ~25,000 stoves per month and is on track to double sales over the next 12 months by expanding its successful model across Africa.

About the Role

BURN is seeking a Carbon Investment Director, who will be responsible for managing, growing, and improving BURN’s carbon offset generation projects. The Investment Director will be spearheading the financing for BURN’s carbon offset expansion across Africa and offset delivery through a variety of global offsetting arrangements. Their work will result in carbon offsetting for the largest modern improved cookstove operation in Africa.

The position requires strong organizational, writing, and research experience, as well as a strong technical background, excellent analytical skills, and practical business thinking. The ideal candidate will have hands-on project management experience and carbon offsetting experience, and a strong attention to detail. We seek a candidate with familiarity with the design and management of carbon offset projects including managing projects through validation, verification, and registration, and the oversight of regular project monitoring, audits, and carbon credit issuance cycle.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Carbon Offset Sales : Together with members of the Senior Management Team, represent BURN in ERPA and carbon investment negotiations.

: Together with members of the Senior Management Team, represent BURN in ERPA and carbon investment negotiations. Create Investment Decks : Create excellent presentations with clear quantitative communications.

: Create excellent presentations with clear quantitative communications. Global Offset Market: Track global carbon market and identify upcoming opportunities & pitfalls. Represent BURN at global carbon conferences/meetings.

Track global carbon market and identify upcoming opportunities & pitfalls. Represent BURN at global carbon conferences/meetings. Problem Solving: Solve a variety of challenges as they arise in distribution, staffing, partnerships, and financials.

Solve a variety of challenges as they arise in distribution, staffing, partnerships, and financials. Reporting: Produce monthly reports for the senior management team highlighting performance against KPIs.

Skills and Experience

Essential:

5+ years fundraising experience: expertise in creating in pitch decks for investors. Proven experience in securing multi-million-dollar complex high-stake deals with several players at the same time.

5+ years strong quantitative experience, including statistical analysis familiarity, database management familiarity, and mastery of Microsoft Excel

Excellent presentation and communication skills – a mastery of conveying complex quantitative information clearly and concisely

Ability to work and coordinate with several teams and stakeholders

Bachelor’s Degree from University. Master’s Degree / MBA is a plus

Excellent English language skills

Desired:

Operations and P&L management experience for B2C and B2B clean-energy product distribution

Hands-on carbon experience, ideally with a cookstove project, either on the implementation or auditing side

Language skills in French and/or Portuguese

TO APPLY:

Please Click on the link to apply: https://www.shortlist.net/jobs/5683