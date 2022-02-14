Carbon Technical Manager, BURN – Nairobi

Job Title: Carbon Technical Manager

Location: Nairobi, Kenya with up to 25% international travel

Position reports to: COO

Employment period: Permanent position

About BURN

Based in Kenya, BURN Manufacturing designs, produces, and distributes East Africa’s best-selling, most durable and economical charcoal, and wood cookstoves that also dramatically reduce harmful smoke emissions which can cause significant health problems, even death.

Not only does BURN sell the world’s most fuel-efficient charcoal and wood household stoves, but we are also the only cookstove company which manufactures all its products in sub-Saharan Africa’s only state-of-the-art clean cookstove manufacturing facility.

Since 2013, BURN has sold 1,200,000+ stoves in Africa. These stoves have helped 5,400,000+ beneficiaries save >$300 million in fuel expenditures and >4 million tons of wood while reducing indoor air pollution by 65%. BURN currently sells ~25,000 stoves per month and are on track to double sales over the next 12 months by expanding its successful model across Africa.

The Role

BURN is seeking a Carbon Technical Manager, who will be responsible for the technical aspects of managing, growing, and improving BURN’s carbon offset generation projects. The Carbon Technical Manager will be responsible for coordinating technical aspects of carbon calculation, documentation work, and strategizing approaches for validations and verifications. Their work will result in carbon offsetting for the largest modern improved cookstove operation in Africa.

The position requires experience leading efforts for carbon audits and issuances, including a good network of contacts at the registries and at audit firms. The ideal candidate will have a robust track record of carbon calculation, documentation, and issuance experience, and strong attention to detail. We seek a candidate with familiarity with the design and management of carbon offset projects including managing projects through validation, verification, and registration, and the oversight of regular project monitoring, audits, and carbon credit issuance cycle.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Issuance Process : Leading BURN’s external work to achieve on-time and in-full issuances, minimizing review round time and maximizing the efficiency of responses. Double-checking internal verification work to ensure comprehensiveness prior to submission.

: Leading BURN’s external work to achieve on-time and in-full issuances, minimizing review round time and maximizing the efficiency of responses. Double-checking internal verification work to ensure comprehensiveness prior to submission. Audits : building and maintaining a strong network and good relationships amongst DOE/VVB firms, and working as the primary contact person for the organizations for BURN’s carbon work

: building and maintaining a strong network and good relationships amongst DOE/VVB firms, and working as the primary contact person for the organizations for BURN’s carbon work Networking : building and maintaining relationships at Gold Standard, Verra, and other industry players including other carbon consultants and audit firms, consulting experts

: building and maintaining relationships at Gold Standard, Verra, and other industry players including other carbon consultants and audit firms, consulting experts Documentation: preparing and reviewing documentation, and mentoring BURN’s carbon team on improving skills in this area

preparing and reviewing documentation, and mentoring BURN’s carbon team on improving skills in this area Validations: Leading BURN’s external work to register new projects. Double-checking internal verification work to ensure comprehensiveness prior to submission.

Leading BURN’s external work to register new projects. Double-checking internal verification work to ensure comprehensiveness prior to submission. Carbon Offset Sales : Assist in managing carbon sales and investment relationships. Create excellent presentations with clear quantitative communications.

: Assist in managing carbon sales and investment relationships. Create excellent presentations with clear quantitative communications. Global Offset Market: Track global carbon market and identify upcoming opportunities & pitfalls. Represent BURN at global carbon conferences/meetings.

Track global carbon market and identify upcoming opportunities & pitfalls. Represent BURN at global carbon conferences/meetings. Carbon Finance: Tracking industry trends for deal structures and pricing, and assessing BURN’s performance against these.

Tracking industry trends for deal structures and pricing, and assessing BURN’s performance against these. Problem Solving: Solve a variety of challenges as they arise in distribution, staffing, partnerships, and financials.

Solve a variety of challenges as they arise in distribution, staffing, partnerships, and financials. Reporting: Produce monthly reports for the senior management team highlighting performance against KPIs.

Produce monthly reports for the senior management team highlighting performance against KPIs. Strategy: Work closely with the technical carbon team, Business Development Director and other leaders to set company strategy regarding the development and management of various carbon assets

Work closely with the technical carbon team, Business Development Director and other leaders to set company strategy regarding the development and management of various carbon assets Industry Tracking: Monitor other projects in the same industry to for learnings and to provide BURN with a view on the direction the space is going

Skills and Experience

Essential:

3+ years Carbon experience: expertise in technical aspects of carbon calculation, documentation work, and strategizing approaches for validations and verifications. Ideally for cookstove or other household devices projects.

Existing network in the carbon space: good relationships with auditors, other carbon consultants, and key stakeholders at the carbon registry bodies

Project Management experience: demonstrated ability to coordinate complex projects with many stakeholders to deliver results on time

Familiarity with carbon methodologies and protocols, global carbon policy, and carbon standards

Very strong quantitative experience, including statistical analysis familiarity, database management familiarity, and mastery of Microsoft Excel

Bachelor’s Degree from University

Excellent English language skills

APPLY HERE: https://www.shortlist.net/jobs/5589