EUA and energy prices slipped back from early highs on Monday after a weak auction but staged a late consolidation to limit the losses, while energy also recovered after weekend concerns over rising tensions in Ukraine eased amid conciliatory statements from a Ukrainian official.
Euro Markets: EUAs recover from dip below €90 amid energy consolidation
