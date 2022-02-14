Senior Corporate Lawyer, Electricity & Carbon Products, Origin – Sydney

• Great opportunity to work in a highly collegiate environment

• Advise on a broad range of existing and new products for a leading company in the energy industry

• Sydney based

Working for us

At Origin we have a strong purpose and values that challenge us to find the answers to the big energy questions. Every person that works with us helps us reach that goal. If you bring good energy to Origin, you’ll get it in return. A challenging career. An exciting industry. And the support to grow and explore your potential.

THE ROLE

Origin’s legal team is responsible for the provision of legal services across all of Origin’s diverse activities. Our business is transitioning from traditional electricity and gas supply to providing whole of business solutions including helping customers achieve their carbon reduction goals. We are looking for a senior lawyer with strong energy experience to support Origin’s offering of electricity and carbon offset products for wholesale and business customers.

Your work will include advising on contracts and regulatory issues relating to traditional electricity and green products trading agreements as well as novel arrangements in connection with distributed energy such as virtual power plants, community batteries, electric vehicles and carbon trading.

Working collaboratively with the Head of Legal – Corporate and other members of the legal team to provide high quality legal services, you will:

• Proactively identify, and actively manage, complex legal issues and matters in a way that assists Origin to meet its financial and other business objectives.

• Work with the Head of Legal – Corporate and the Group General Counsel to develop and implement Origin’s preferred positions on significant legal issues and risks faced by the company.

• Engage with relevant business units with responsibilities to:

• know the client’s objectives, business (assets and projects), budgets and priorities;

• proactively manage the legal construct (key regulatory and contractual arrangements) for those activities;

• anticipate and proactively diffuse legal issues before they can impact the business units’ delivery of key business activities;

• continually be across the “look-ahead” for the relevant business units so the Legal team is informed of what to expect, and contribute that information and perspective to resourcing and work allocation decisions.

IS THIS YOU?

With 7+ years PQE as an Australian qualified and admitted lawyer, you will have broad energy industry experience particularly in electricity and an understanding of, and experience with energy markets.

You will have or be able to show:

• Experience with electricity, green products and carbon products trading

• Experience working in renewable and/or storage projects including as offtake party

• Extensive contract and commercial law experience

• Capacity to work autonomously, yet collegiately in a team

• Strong commercial sense and ability to work on novel projects and contractual structures

• Ability to work in a fast-changing dynamic environment

• Strong strategic thinker, who embraces complexity and enjoys constant variety and challenge and understands the need to deliver organisational objectives/value whilst also being astute at identifying and managing risk

• Ability, drive and working style to build working relationships and understand the allocated client’s legal needs beyond the delivery of immediate matter work

• Influencing skills and the ability to use tailored strategies to influence attitudes, behaviour or decision making at all management levels

• Excellent communication skills, including the ability to summarise and articulate a view clearly and confidently, adapted to suit the audience

This is an opportunity to work in a collegiate environment alongside a talented team of lawyers working on a wide variety of legal matters in an integrated energy business.

A great team to join

It’s an exciting time to join Origin. Together we’re powering a cleaner, smarter energy future for Australia and beyond, always looking for better ways to deliver for our customers – and for our people.

Origin’s Corporate Affairs team plays a key role in telling the Origin story, protecting our reputation and building positive relationships with our stakeholders. To help us, we’re looking for people who are excited by the challenge of telling this energy story.

Origin. Good energy

At Origin, our focus is on getting energy right for our customers, communities, and planet. Because we know it’s up to us to shape the future of energy. Today, we serve more than 4.2 million customers, are one of the most significant energy producers in the country and listed in the ASX Top 50 companies.

For more information contact: Iain Pratt – 03 8665 7325, quote Requisition ID: 80124

Origin recognises Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples as the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia, and we pay our respects to Elders past, present and future.

Here’s a little about what makes us, us: www.careers.originenergy.com.au

