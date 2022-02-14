Carbon Program Coordinator, Borg – Central Coast, Australia

Founded 30 years ago by brothers Michael and John, the BORG group of companies originally began as Borg’s Kitchens, a small joinery business which started in the garage of their parents’ home. Today, the business has grown into a successful Australian manufacturing company, employing over 2000 people. With a commitment to Australian manufacturing, Borg Manufacturing has become one of Australia’s leading manufacturers of Melamine panels, Thermolaminated doors, particleboard, and components for all joinery applications, well known through the polytec brand. Alongside is Crossmuller, building world class manufacturing facilities from design through to construction, to mechanical, electrical, and engineering installation and commissioning. And with the addition of reDirect Recycling, the group now focuses on returning single source products to the manufacturing processes.

The business is driven by the two founders, who move quickly with the market and continue to use their entrepreneurial instinct to innovate and develop ahead of market trends. The company does not lend itself to hierarchical chains of command. In this fast-moving business culture, everyone has a voice no matter which part of the organisation they sit in.

The values and ethics of a “hands on”, tenacious, entrepreneurial private Australian business are at the core of our organisation and the company will continue to strive to be the leading participant in the sector, providing all stakeholders with the confidence that they are part of a successful, growing Australian business enterprise.

About the Role

An exciting new position has become available for a practical, motivated self-starter, passionate about agriculture, sustainability and climate change action.

We are currently seeking a Carbon Program Coordinator to join our team based in Somersby on the Central Coast, NSW. The purpose of this role is to oversee the timely, effective generation and delivery of environmental certificates such as ACCU’s, energy efficiency or renewable energy certificates from our forestry and farming projects and energy projects (e.g. renewable and energy efficiency, biogas and waste recovery).

The Carbon Program Coordinator position requires experience in the design and development of carbon projects. This particularly concerns the Agriculture, Forestry and Other Land Use sector (AFOLU) sector, and the energy sector in general. It includes experiences such as working with different stakeholders (e.g. land owners, farmers, regulators), developing carbon estimations, design and oversee project monitoring and verification (MRV systems), and delivering project reports within compliant timelines. You will also assist in the audit process for the validation and verification of greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions.

Reporting to the Head of Group Energy, you will be responsible for:

• Undertaking detailed project design and modelling by identifying and quantifying new opportunities to undertake new re-vegetation projects that are eligible under the Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF), and that will deliver biodiversity and other ecological co-benefits

• Analysing, determining and applying the relevant ERF methodologies (e.g. human-induced regeneration / environmental plantings) and ecological co-benefit protocols (e.g. Accounting For Nature)

• Managing emission reduction projects which include: the due Diligence phase, drafting project design documents, validation, monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) under the relevant environmental schemes

• Point of contact support and maintaining good relationships with stakeholders, internal and external such as Clean Energy Regulator (CER)

• Conducting site visits and travel to project locations whenever needed

• Stakeholder engagement with landholders, NGOs, indigenous groups, corporations, and local, state and federal governments

• Other project development and implementation activities and problem solving as directed

About you

To be successful in this role you will have:

• A University Degree in forestry, agriculture, natural resource management, sustainability or climate change and carbon mitigation related fields

• Demonstrated knowledge of, and experience in, evaluating carbon sequestration in soils and regenerative agriculture practices

• Strong experience with project management

• Demonstrated operational excellence, ideally with field work aspect in agriculture

• GIS skills and experience at an intermediate level

• A strong commercial orientation, with the ability to identify opportunities and work as part of a team to turn them into commercial reality

• An ability to undertake numerical modelling in Microsoft Excel

• Effective communicating skills, both verbal and written

• A self-starter attitude and ability to work autonomously

• Australian Citizenship or the right to work within Australia

Additional desirable experience includes:

• A strong understanding of environmental markets, particularly relating ACCU’s, ESC’s, VEEC’s, LGC’s and STC’s

• Previous experience in a manufacturing sustainability role delivering energy efficiency and renewable energy projects

• National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting (NGER) experience

• A strong understanding of the ecosystem services / production co-benefits related to building on-farm carbon levels

• Relevant ERF methodologies experience (human-induced regeneration, managed regrowth, avoided clearing, environmental plantings, reforestation, farm forestry and plantations)

• Carbon accounting and modelling experience (e.g. using the FullCAM model)

With the sustained growth of our company, there has never been a better time to join Borg.

