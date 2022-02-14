Senior Product Manager – Carbon Neutral, AGL – Melbourne

AGL is changing and with change comes great opportunity.

For more than 180 years, AGL Energy has been at the forefront of energy innovation in Australia. Now, we’re moving ahead with a new chapter as we look to create two new leading energy companies who will build on strengths of AGL today and play an equally important but different role in Australia’s energy transition.

With our eyes on the future, we’re investing in new ideas, partnerships and infrastructure – renewing and expanding our portfolio of sources and products to make them more sustainable, reliable and affordable for our customers.

About the Role

As the Senior Product Manager you will be responsible for the strategy, design and end to end product management of our new Carbon Neutral products for AGL.

Leading the development and launching the customer proposition for Carbon Neutral you will be in high exposure critical role liaising with peers across Products, Marketing and Customer Channels to deliver on our commitment.

Some of what you’ll be doing:

• Development of Product Strategy for Carbon Neutral across Residential, SME and large business segments, inclusive of Product Roadmaps and Lifecycle Management approaches.

• Ongoing Product Development and innovation of your product through use of best practise design methodologies, to deliver a great CX, and achieve competitive differentiation and growth targets.

• Deliver new product development for Carbon Neutral and customers and provide active portfolio management of carbon neutral products

• Represent Customer Markets as a key contributor across AGL to provide expertise and insight to improve customer’s experience, sales performance, and optimise business opportunities.

About You

An experience product leader you bring demonstratable knowledge of product and/or proposition roles including product development and lifecycle management.

Passionate about this space, your ability to demonstrate a depth of knowledge and understanding of green products and notable carbon neutral will set your application apart.

To be successful, you’ll have:

• Demonstrated experience in product development and lifecycle management.

• Proven experience in balancing commercial needs and first-class customer outcomes

• A commercial thinker with the ability to interrogate analytics and build business cases

• Ability to draw upon insights and deliver conclusive and substantiated recommendations

• Willingness and ability to effectively engage with key internal stakeholders and cross functional business areas across AGL to drive successful outcomes

