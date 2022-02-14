Soil Carbon Operations Officer, AgriProve – Albury, Australia

About Us

AgriProve is in the business of creating solutions to implement soil carbon sequestration projects at scale. We work with farmers, partners, and investors to deliver value from managing soil to improve productivity and deliver carbon sequestration. AgriProve is a rapidly growing organisation seeking a driven and passionate individual who can help deliver and develop the future of soil carbon for the business.

About the Role

This is a key role within the organisation, which is responsible for recruiting farmers, administering and managing AgriProve’s portfolio of soil carbon projects under the Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF).

Your main responsibility will be engaging farmers to register soil carbon projects, including responding to inquiries into soil carbon projects and assisting them with registration to the ERF using AgriProve’s methodology defined by the Clean Energy Regulator (CER). You’ll also assist with soil sampling and mapping in consultation with farmers.

This role also includes project work as required, which spans quarterly reporting, process improvement, invoicing and research & data, whilst ensuring all Codes of Conduct and policies and procedures are met.

You’ll also have the opportunity to represent and promote AgriProve’s work by attending events and field days.

We’re looking for a person who is passionate about regenerative agriculture, has a good understanding of farmer needs and priorities; with strong interpersonal skills, and strengths in building relationships; a person who thrives on achieving results and constantly looks to improve and enhance the business in the region.

Desired Skills & Qualifications

• Tertiary qualifications in Agronomy, Agricultural Science, or similar

• Experience in the agricultural sector

• GIS experience is essential

• A current Drivers Licence is required.

This is an exciting time to join the AgriProve team as they continue to grow across Australia and internationally.

To Apply:

If you would like a copy of the position description or have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to Nina at np@macarthurhumancapital.com.