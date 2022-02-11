Global Head of Carbon Trading, National Australia Bank – Sydney

Job no: 775091

Lead Australia’s largest business bank in Carbon Trading

Drive and execute the NAB’s Environmental Markets Solution strategy

Ambitious, experienced market specialist who shares a vision of a low carbon future

At NAB, it’s all about our people reaching their full potential. In continuing our drive to achieve #1 as ranked by our clients in Peter Lee surveys, we are seeking an experienced leader ready to take the next step in their commodities career.

Your new role:

Based in our Sydney Dealing Room, the Head of Global Carbon Trading role is both diverse and challenging and will include extensive management and engagement with key stakeholders across Corporate and Institutional Banking with a focus on the realisation of carbon trading capability. The role will also be exposed to a multi-faceted business environment which presents numerous opportunities for professional and personal development to propel your career on a global platform. Working closely with our Australian domiciled clients and beyond, you will leverage from extensive domestic and international energy or carbon markets expertise.

On a day to day basis, you will focus on these core responsibilities:

Provide expertise, advice, and direction in the Bank’s continued development of a carbon trading capability

Assist in the set-up and implementation of carbon assets in Murex, including liaising with the vendors to ensure pricing behaviour, delivery characteristics, valuations and inventory views are correctly specified, among various other aspects

Develop tools and analytics in conjunction to aid formation of trading views for physical commodity markets

Contribute expertise and insights toward customer-specific material in conjunction with the Head of Commodity Markets research

Pricing, executing and risk management of carbon business globally

Working within the commodity team to ensure consistency of execution across trading centres, including the set up of market limits and risk appetite settings for trading

Coordinating the transaction booking structure designs for physical commodity assets to optimise regulatory capital and financing costs with the aim of maximising return on equity for the business

Engaging with back office, middle office, and settlement functions to ensure that transfer operations, settlement instructions, commercial documents and other relevant procedures are defined and in place

Assisting internal credit, risk teams and other second line functions and associated stakeholders in other business units with information and expertise allowing appraisal of the merits and risks associated with the products and assets.

What we’re looking for in our future Head of Global Carbon Trading:

The successful applicant will be a highly experienced professional with significant and proven experience in carbon or environmental markets, underpinned by a breadth of FX, interest rates, secured financing and other financial markets knowledge. You’ll possess exceptional relationship building skills, an ability to understand and articulate financial market concepts and passionately drive the growth across the carbon trading franchise. Leveraging from your experience in a structured governance and controlled risk environment, we will benefit from your level-headed temperament where your consistently high level of diligence, accuracy and rigour around credit, KYC and compliance obligations mitigate risk. AFMA accreditation will be critical to hit the ground running.

Growing your career at NAB:

This rewarding opportunity will see you working with a team that is focussed, smart, hardworking and passionate about our shared vision to create the very best experience for our customers through the delivery of carbon trading capability. This role will give you the opportunity to propel your breadth of commodities expertise that you have been working hard to achieve in your career date. You will be rewarded with further career development opportunities for the hard work you put in, setting an example with the right values and behaviours and delivery of exceptional outcomes for our customers and colleagues.

We are committed to gender equality and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer and have a diverse and inclusive workforce. We have committed $70bn in financing to help address climate change and we also provide 2 days of paid leave each year through our employee volunteering program to support community organisations.

We support our colleagues to be their best by offering a wide range of flexible working arrangements, educational, financial, lifestyle, health & well-being benefits. For more info, please visit here.

Application:

To be eligible to apply, you must have Australian or New Zealand citizenship or permanent residency status. Please note candidate screening methodologies and interviews may be conducted prior to the closing date of the job advert.

