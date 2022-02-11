EUAs recouped some of Thursday’s losses as the EU lawmaker leading work on ETS reforms outlined possible ways to make the market’s price control mechanism more responsive to sudden spikes, while energy prices rose after French utility EDF downgraded its generation forecast for next year.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs recouped some of Thursday's losses as the EU lawmaker leading work on ETS reforms outlined possible ways to make the market's price control mechanism more responsive to sudden spikes, while energy prices rose after French utility EDF downgraded its generation forecast for next year.
