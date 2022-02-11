MEP Peter Liese is considering a proposal to release allowances held in the MSR and to lower the threshold at which the Article 29a mechanism is triggered as part of a plan to control sudden EU ETS price spikes, he told Bloomberg in an interview published on Friday.
EU lawmaker mulls proposing tougher EU ETS price control measures -Bloomberg
