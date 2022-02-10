Senior Carbon and EAC Trader, Vertis – Madrid

A top environmental commodities trading firm is looking for a

Senior Carbon and EAC Trader

Position based in Madrid

JOIN THE FASTEST GROWING FINANCIAL MARKET

AND HELP CORPORATIONS TRANSITION TO A LOW CARBON ECONOMY!

Our mission at Vertis is to inspire and empower businesses to make the transition to a zero carbon economy. We have been a pioneer in the carbon markets since 2001 and our drive is relentless to move the world towards a greener future.

We see a growing demand, coming from corporates and from individuals, all looking to understand what their zero carbon pathway looks like, and build the new capabilities required as part of this transformation. Vertis’s “Strive” – our team focused on the voluntary market – is continuously innovating to provide the best sustainability advisory and carbon offsetting services to corporate players globally, to help them transition to a zero carbon world.

We provide our clients with direct access to markets for buying & selling voluntary offsets and renewable energy certificates, and we are looking for a high energy and passionate individual with the ability to generate excitement and action on behalf of our clients.

If you love sales and you are passionate about sustainability and climate action, we offer the opportunity to become a Climate Action sales trader at one of the fastest growing carbon trading companies in Europe.

Please apply ONLY if you satisfy the below requirements and with an ENGLISH language CV.

REQUIREMENTS

4+ years of sales or account management experience in the voluntary carbon, environmental commodity, or related markets

Demonstrated ability to build and maintain strong relationships with clients and stakeholders and strong desire to do sales

Passion for sustainability and climate action

Demonstrable experience in one or more of these sectors: O&G, Utilities, FMCG, Retail, Aviation, Financial, Telecommunications or IT.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, a team player

Ambitious spirit, curious, proactive personality and a commercial mind-set – prior entrepreneurial experience is a plus

Strong attention to detail, good with numbers and Excel

Relevant degree in Business Administration or Environmental related disciplines

Fluent in English and another European language

Availability in Madrid where the role is based.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Join our Climate Action division as a Senior Carbon and EAC Trader

Grow a deep understanding of the voluntary market and specifically your sector, including products, buyers, sellers and competitors

Develop and maintain a portfolio of new customers and counterparts active on the certificates market, prioritise your leads and turn them into clients and transactions

Prepare carbon offsetting proposals based on vetted projects within our portfolio

Provide clients with essential market intelligence & analysis to support pricing, trading and risk mitigation strategies

Perform research and keep up to date on emerging trends and new products and opportunities around the carbon markets and sustainability-related topics

Conduct on-site meetings and discussions with potential customers about their needs

Take initial contacts through to financial close, which might take from several days to several months

Represent Vertis’s Strive team and build our brand on the market through conferences and PR initiatives

WHAT WE OFFER

To become a key member of Vertis’ fast growing voluntary climate action team and cement your place as an expert in the voluntary offsetting market

A high-responsibility role with autonomy and a dedicated market

Long-term career prospect with a high growth company

Stimulating, high-calibre, and international work environment

Flexible working from home arrangements with travel opportunities to your clients

Competitive base salary and exceptional commissions

Opportunity to help the world reach zero carbon

Vertis complies with all GDPR requirements and we keep your personal data in our database for no more than 1 year. For more information on Vertis Environmental Finance, please visit vertis.com/jobs.