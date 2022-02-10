Blockchain infrastructure provider Toucan Protocol on Thursday launched its long-awaited Nature-based Carbon Token (NCT), causing prices for both its new and existing carbon credit-backed offerings to drop in the aftermath.
Crypto carbon prices drop as Toucan Protocol launches nature-based token
Blockchain infrastructure provider Toucan Protocol on Thursday launched its long-awaited Nature-based Carbon Token (NCT), causing prices for both its new and existing carbon credit-backed offerings to drop in the aftermath.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.