NA Markets: California carbon retraces before quarterly auction, RGGI slides to CCR

Published 22:27 on February 10, 2022 / Last updated at 22:27 on February 10, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices declined this week as traders readied for the first quarterly WCI auction of the year, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) inched down as the market remains glued to the Cost Containment Reserve (CCR) trigger price amid other regulatory uncertainty.