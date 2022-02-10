VER platform steadfast on early Q2 auction launch, building on pilot round

Published 19:45 on February 10, 2022 / Last updated at 19:45 on February 10, 2022

Singapore carbon exchange and marketplace Climate Impact X (CIX) remains committed to launching its auctions in Q2, noting lessons learned from the October pilot auction, its CEO said on Thursday.