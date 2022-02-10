Policy Manager, Carbon Markets and Corporate Climate Strategies, 3Degrees – San Francisco/Remote

Apply here

ABOUT YOU

You already understand a lot about policies and market trends related to carbon markets and the development of corporate climate strategies – and you want to learn more. You are detail-oriented, analytical, and resourceful. You are eager to build and leverage internal and external relationships to help 3Degrees develop positions on key policy issues. You are able to dive deep to analyze legislative and regulatory text and then translate what you’ve learned into practical business recommendations for our project development and corporate sustainability consulting teams.

ABOUT THE ROLE

At 3Degrees, we help companies large and small take action toward a clean, prosperous future. Our Policy Managers play a key role in framing how we steer our clients. What is the best possible advice? How can we move companies to take urgent action? As a member of the Market Intelligence Team, a Policy Manager serves our client-facing colleagues all over the company, providing timely and actionable policy, and market information. In this role, you will help up-level our company’s knowledge base on climate policies and standards. You will also lead strategic policy initiatives and help us craft 3Degrees’ voice in policy debates of high relevance to our clients and our business. There will be plenty of opportunities to grow professionally as part of a growing team within a growing company.

This is a full-time position preferably based out of San Francisco, CA or Portland, OR (once public health considerations allow). A remote full-time location will be considered for highly experienced candidates.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Analyze, summarize, and effectively communicate changes to policies and standards that impact carbon markets and corporate GHG reduction strategies; translate this information into business implications.

Lead carbon-related policy engagement, working with NGOs and through stakeholder-driven processes to develop best practices and standards impacting carbon markets.

Ensure 3Degrees’ commercial teams are aware of relevant market trends, current climate science, and other factors that impact customer concerns and inform product development and communications.

Represent 3Degrees in meetings with government agencies, with stakeholder groups, at public forums, and through speaking engagements at conferences.

Write, review, and edit 3Degrees’ comments for public submission in various policy forums.

Work with our Marketing team, as required, to author blog posts, opinion pieces, white papers, and other collaterals to increase our visibility as a leader and innovator.

WHAT WE SEEK

We’re looking for a student of policy who knows how to convey complex ideas in ways many different people understand. A successful person in this job will be a confident speaker and a concise writer. Eventually, they will be comfortable influencing others as the expert in the room. Here are some specific experiences and skills we expect to see in a successful candidate:

4+ years policy experience in carbon and/or climate, with at least 2 years of experience working on these topics as they relate to corporate sustainability.

Understanding of corporate renewable energy and carbon goals, including an understanding of regulations and best practices related to renewable energy claims and carbon footprint accounting.

Knowledge of key stakeholders, issues, and market trends related to voluntary carbon markets.

Proven track record of managing multiple long-term projects while also delivering on short-term requests.

Strong research skills, evidence of resourcefulness, and attention to detail.

Experience engaging in stakeholder-driven processes to influence specific policy outcomes.

Ability to work independently and take initiative to find solutions to problems.

Our most successful team members have a Bachelor’s degree in political science, environmental science, or economics, and graduate degrees are common.

HOW WE DEFINE SUCCESS

Within 60 days you are able to navigate and maximize the resources available to you to track key policy updates.

Within 90 days you will have developed and implemented a formalized working relationship with key internal stakeholders.

Within 120 days you are proactively providing updates to the Director of Regulatory Affairs and relevant internal teams on key policy updates related to the policy topics for which you are responsible.

Within 6 months you are leading external conversations with key stakeholders, representing 3Degrees priorities.

ABOUT US

3Degrees exists for one simple reason – to make it possible for businesses and their customers to take urgent action on climate change. As a certified B Corporation, we provide renewable energy, transportation decarbonization, and emission reduction solutions to global Fortune 500 companies, utilities and other organizations around the globe and we can’t do it without you. Join us! Headquartered in San Francisco, 3Degrees serves clients around the world like Etsy, Bank of America, PacificPower, NW Natural, Netflix, Ahold Delhaize, Mastercard, and Mondelēz International.

WHAT WE OFFER

When you work for us, you’re joining a mission-driven Certified B Corporation committed to a triple bottom line ethic, work-life balance and professional development for staff and the following benefits:

Medical, dental, and vision benefits, PTO, and participation in our health & wellness reimbursement program.

All Team Members are offered:

401(k) plan with employer matching program after six months of employment

Paid volunteer hours

Paid sick leave

Opportunity for growth

OUR COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY, INCLUSION AND EQUITY

3Degrees is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment where different perspectives contribute to better solutions. 3Degrees welcomes people regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity or gender expression, age, sex, pregnancy, marital status, ancestry, physical or mental disability, military or veteran status, sexual orientation, genetic information, or any other category protected by law.

