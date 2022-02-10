European steelmakers report strong post-pandemic output recovery

Published 17:16 on February 10, 2022 / Last updated at 17:16 on February 10, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

European steelmakers upped their output over 2021 as demand picked up following the worst of the pandemic restrictions, though two of the biggest players have been advancing their climate ambitions in preparation for tougher emissions obligations, according to financial results published on Thursday.