European steelmakers upped their output over 2021 as demand picked up following the worst of the pandemic restrictions, though two of the biggest players have been advancing their climate ambitions in preparation for tougher emissions obligations, according to financial results published on Thursday.
European steelmakers report strong post-pandemic output recovery
European steelmakers upped their output over 2021 as demand picked up following the worst of the pandemic restrictions, though two of the biggest players have been advancing their climate ambitions in preparation for tougher emissions obligations, according to financial results published on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.