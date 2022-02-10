EUAs extended losses for a second day on Thursday, as traders appeared to continue to react to media reports that EU lawmakers are considering changes to the market’s price management mechanism.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs extended losses for a second day on Thursday, as traders appeared to continue to react to media reports that EU lawmakers are considering changes to the market's price management mechanism.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.