Manager of Technology Solutions, Verra – Remote

Job Title: Technology Solutions/Projects Manager

Location: Remote – Worldwide (with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately (or whenever the hiring manager wants this person to be brought onboard

Reports to: Senior Director, Technology Solutions

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

To support Verra’s ability to respond to standards-related technology opportunities in the rapidly growing voluntary carbon market, we are looking for a Manager of Technology Solutions to be an integral part of our Innovations Team.

A day with Verra’s collaborative Innovations Team might include…

Engaging program managers, program officers, and technical specialists to evaluate and implement technological solutions to provide efficient customer support to help scale-up global GHG reductions.

Researching, developing and implementing innovative technological tools to enable automated processing of data, the registration of projects, and blockchain issuance of credits.

Sharing initial ideas and results and getting feedback and support from team members about your projects.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Evaluating technological needs and innovative technology solutions for accounting for GHG emissions and emissions reductions under the VCS.

Managing the development of digitalized approaches to GHG measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV).

Providing technical input to enhanced Verra registry functionality to support the technological innovation in the GHG and sustainable development space.

Serving as project manager for innovative systems built for enhancing VCS MRV processes, expanding Verra’s registry functionality, and supporting Knowledge Management throughout the organization.

Developing and deploying new platforms, processes, and tools to support innovative technology solutions such as IoT, sensors, Remote Sensing & AI for GHG accounting and crediting.



You bring with you…

A degree, preferably advanced/master’s, in environmental engineering, computer science, mathematics, biometrics, GIS/Remote sensing, forest science, data science, or other relevant fields.

A track record of using technology, data, and algorithms in addressing environmental issues.

Experience in Research and Development related to the use of technology, preferably in the GHG emissions space.

Experience with data processing platforms and system integrations.

An interest in carbon markets and sustainable development.

A positive attitude, flexibility, and team-player mentality.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Learning about innovative ways of advancing climate action and sustainable development through carbon markets and standards.

Building a sophisticated knowledge of the technology solutions that can be deployed and maximized in a leading carbon market organization.

Working at a fast-paced, creative, impactful, environmentally-focused non-profit organization.

You will know you are successful if…

You can educate your colleagues on how constantly evolving technologies like Remote Sensing, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Automation are shaping the GHG space and how these technologies could improve accountability and transparency in global efforts to reduce GHG emissions.

You demonstrate how technology can be used in collecting and processing data from several sources to generate meaningful insights and useful outputs.

You effectively managed system integration and application development within Verra.

You will join a team…

Located around the world and with diverse computing backgrounds.

Committed to driving new technological solutions that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

That is rapidly growing!

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $81,708 – $92,643, depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Top-tier health, vision, and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus eleven floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

APPLY HERE

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.