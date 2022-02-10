Power And Emissions Trader, CEPSA – Madrid

The successful candidate, reporting into the Head of Power and Emissions Trading, will work within Cepsa Gas and Power with two main responsibilities:
- Act as a supply trader hedging power and emissions positions as required by CEPSA`s industrial activities.
- Generate profits by engaging in a proprietary trading activity across the curve in Spain and liquid CWE markets.
REQUIREMENTS
- Master / Bachelor Degree in Business a quantitative discipline or Economics;
- 2 years of experience in power trading (and preferably emissions trading, too)
- Fluency in English. Some command of Spanish.
- Excellent understanding of the European power markets as is and a vision for the evolution of the European energy markets (especially Spain);
- Strong analytical skills including the ability to develop own tools in Python.
- Proven proprietary trading track record in an environment with strict risk framework;
- Jargon free communicator who has the ability to share his decision-making process clearly;
- Team player who enjoys working in a collaborative environment;
- Familiarity with working in a utility or industrial company.
Cepsa ensures equal opportunities, identifying and developing the full potential of people based exclusively on their abilities to carry out their duties.