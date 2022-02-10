Power And Emissions Trader, CEPSA – Madrid

The successful candidate, reporting into the Head of Power and Emissions Trading, will work within Cepsa Gas and Power with two main responsibilities:

Act as a supply trader hedging power and emissions positions as required by CEPSA`s industrial activities.

Generate profits by engaging in a proprietary trading activity across the curve in Spain and liquid CWE markets.

REQUIREMENTS

Master / Bachelor Degree in Business a quantitative discipline or Economics;

2 years of experience in power trading (and preferably emissions trading, too)

Fluency in English. Some command of Spanish.

Excellent understanding of the European power markets as is and a vision for the evolution of the European energy markets (especially Spain);

Strong analytical skills including the ability to develop own tools in Python.

Proven proprietary trading track record in an environment with strict risk framework;

Jargon free communicator who has the ability to share his decision-making process clearly;

Team player who enjoys working in a collaborative environment;

Familiarity with working in a utility or industrial company.

Cepsa ensures equal opportunities, identifying and developing the full potential of people based exclusively on their abilities to carry out their duties.

APPLY HERE