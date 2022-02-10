Job Postings > Power And Emissions Trader, CEPSA – Madrid

Power And Emissions Trader, CEPSA – Madrid

Published 00:33 on February 10, 2022  /  Last updated at 00:31 on February 10, 2022  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

The successful candidate, reporting into the Head of Power and Emissions Trading, will work within Cepsa Gas and Power.

The successful candidate, reporting into the Head of Power and Emissions Trading, will work within Cepsa Gas and Power with two main responsibilities:

  • Act as a supply trader hedging power and emissions positions as required by CEPSA`s industrial activities.
  • Generate profits by engaging in a proprietary trading activity across the curve in Spain and liquid CWE markets.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Master / Bachelor Degree in Business a quantitative discipline or Economics;
  • 2 years of experience in power trading (and preferably emissions trading, too)
  • Fluency in English. Some command of Spanish.
  • Excellent understanding of the European power markets as is and a vision for the evolution of the European energy markets (especially Spain);
  • Strong analytical skills including the ability to develop own tools in Python.
  • Proven proprietary trading track record in an environment with strict risk framework;
  • Jargon free communicator who has the ability to share his decision-making process clearly;
  • Team player who enjoys working in a collaborative environment;
  • Familiarity with working in a utility or industrial company.

Cepsa ensures equal opportunities, identifying and developing the full potential of people based exclusively on their abilities to carry out their duties.

APPLY HERE

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software