Facilitator Consultant for Mobilizing Article 6 Trading Structures, GGGI – Cambodia

Based in Seoul, The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is an intergovernmental organization founded to support and promote a model of economic growth known as “green growth”, which targets key aspects of economic performance such as poverty reduction, job creation, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability. GGGI works with countries around the world, building their capacity and working collaboratively on green growth policies that can impact the lives of millions. The organization partners with countries, multilateral institutions, government bodies, and private sector to help build economies that grow strongly and are more efficient and sustainable in the use of natural resources, less carbon intensive, and more resilient to climate change.

In 2019, GGGI signed an earmarked funding program with the Swedish Energy Agency (SEA) related to scaling up international carbon trading, in compliance with the rules under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which were finalized at COP26, November 2021. By opening up these markets, and the resultant flow of transactions, it is envisaged a robust and reliable global price for carbon could eventually be established, something many areas of the private sector have long called for as a way to motivate the transformational change needed to achieve the ambitious goals of Paris. In order to complete any international carbon transactions under the Paris Agreement, at the same time ensuring environmental integrity and avoidance of double counting, a corresponding adjustment must be made.

The Mobilizing Article 6 Trading Structures (MATS) program, funded by SEA, started in early 2020 and has a three-year duration. The intended outcome is real transactions that can be negotiated government to government and / or government to business. In 2020, SEA selected one mitigation activity being implemented by GGGI’s EU-funded Switch Garment Program in Cambodia, in energy efficient technologies, which will be used to pilot a transaction under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. In order to support this transaction and other future opportunities that generate carbon finance under Article 6 a number of key decisions will need to be taken and frameworks established to enable transactions, monitor transfers, and comply with the UNFCCC reporting requirements

SCOPE OF WORK

The role of the Facilitator will be to serve as the project interface in country and operate as a liaison between the Government of Cambodia and the GGGI MATS Cambodia project team and stakeholders. Working under the direction of the Cambodia MATS Project Manager and in close coordination with and guidance of the Director for the Department of Climate Change, Cambodia, the Facilitator will play a key role in ensuring the smooth implementation and action on the project deliverables, supporting the Government of Cambodia to establish the necessary frameworks and communications to enable future flows of carbon finance into Cambodia from prospective buyer countries.

Acting as the focal point for the MATS Cambodia project team in the Ministry of Environment, activities of the Facilitator will include, but are not limited to:

undertake a comprehensive needs assessment and gap analysis of key government stakeholders and mechanisms relevant to Article 6 cooperative approaches, regularly updated throughout the consultancy

facilitate and coordinate capacity building workshops with cross-ministerial attendance and external stakeholders as necessary under the direction of the MATS project cooperation

facilitate and coordinate periodic review panels with the NCSD/DCC assigned Article 6 Technical Working Group on key decisions to be taken for Article 6 compliance and governance frameworks to authorize, transfer, report and apply corresponding adjustments on transactions

support the government in analytical review of key decisions taken in close coordination with established bodies or mechanisms for domestic and UNFCCC reporting and commitments such as, but not limited to, Cambodia’s NDC, LTS4CN, and Cambodia’s Sustainable Development Goals

support and advise government and stakeholders on the development, review and approval of key documents and frameworks for authorizing and tracking Article 6 transfers, managing financial flows, and applying corresponding adjustments

ensure that communications relevant to the MATS project cooperation are shared with relevant national and international stakeholders

continuous assessment and identification of knowledge gaps, barriers or bottlenecks with viable solutions presented

monthly review of lessons learned, results achieved and best practice approaches to develop knowledge products to be shared with international community

monthly review of the project workplan and tracking of progress providing recommendations and justifications for timeline adjustment as necessary to be presented to stakeholders

review knowledge products and key documentation will be prepared by the GGGI Carbon Pricing Team to ensure content is correctly tailored to the needs of the government stakeholders and local Cambodian

review translation from English to Khmer languages and vice versa and ensuring technical information is correct.

Daily rate for the consultancy up to USD 400, depending on candidate’s credentials

EXPERTISE REQUIRED

The description of required expert may be split into following parts:

Master’s degree or equivalent related to economics, finance, policy, sustainability, or climate action

Minimum 5 years of professional experience, preferably in close cooperation with government

Ability to review, synthesize information and produce high quality reports

Excellent communication, presentation and writing skills.

An excellent command of spoken and written English and Khmer

Understanding of the Paris Agreement and the climate action in Cambodia

Good understanding of government and policy process in Cambodia

Understanding of carbon pricing initiatives (REDD+, CDM, JCM, others) is an advantage

Ability to establish priorities in a time-sensitive environment and meet deadlines with strong attention to detail.

ADMINISTRATIVE INFORMATION

Date to close is Sunday, 20th February 2022 22:00 KST. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered. Application, Cover Letter, and CV must be submitted via GGGI careers website or sent in English to Cambodia@gggi.org. A consortium, or a firm may not be engaged for the individual consultant assignment.

A government official or civil servant applicant will only be considered for this Consultancy if he or she: (i) is on a leave of absence without pay; (ii) is not being hired for an Assignment that would place the individual in the agency he/she worked for immediately before going on leave; and (iii) his or her engagement would not create a conflict of interest, as determined by GGGI in its sole discretion.