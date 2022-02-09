Chief Program Management Officer, Verra – Remote

Job Title: Chief Program Management Officer

Location: Flexible: Remote Worldwide (working with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: CEO

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra’s Program Team is looking for a Chief Program Management Officer to oversee the Verra Program Management Team, which operates the VCS, SD VISta, CCB and Plastic Waste Reduction Programs.

A day with Verra’s collaborative Program Management Team (PMT) might include…

Discussing potential updates to the VCS Program to streamline and/or strengthen VCS procedures with internal or external stakeholders.

Meeting with PMT and IT leadership to discuss improvements to or added features on the Verra registry system, or other potential process improvements.

Mentoring and supervising PMT staff, including identifying areas for increased training and professional development.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Managing the Directors working to ensure the delivery and overall success of all active Verra standards frameworks;

Ensuring effective deployment of new business processing systems/tools designed to improve PMT efficiencies;

Conducting regular reviews of program operations, setting team targets, and recommending and implementing improvements where necessary;

Overseeing the operations of Verra’s registry infrastructure, including its systems and procedures, to ensure its accuracy and efficiency, and collaborating with Verra’s legal team to periodically review its governance and integrity;

Setting performance goals and monitoring PMT performance dashboard to assess and drive process and efficiency improvements, including stakeholder query and project review response times;

Collaborating with Verra’s IT Team to ensure the IT infrastructure is working effectively and helping the PMT to conduct its work and improve performance;

Overseeing the development of the Program Management Team’s annual budget;

Collaborating with Verra’s Innovation Team to provide inputs on program updates and methodologies to ensure robust and effective development and integration of these innovations; and overseeing PMT review and approval of these items;

Collaborating with Verra’s Policy and Markets and Innovations teams to ensure use and uptake of Verra standards, and to gather feedback from users and other stakeholders to inform changes and improvements to the full suite of Verra standards; and,

Participating in Verra’s executive team, contributing to the strategic direction of the organization.

You bring with you…

At least 15 years of relevant professional experience, with at least seven years leading teams, managing complex business processes and improving customer service and/or stakeholder satisfaction. Experience deploying IT infrastructure to solve complex business operations would be an advantage.

Experience working in a standards settings organization would be advantageous.

Strong skills and experience in assessing, improving and implementing business processes to provide increased efficiency and improved customer experience. Experience in business process modeling, project management or quality management certification (e.g. PMP, PRINCE2, ISO 9001) would be advantageous.

Demonstrated understanding of climate change mitigation, carbon crediting programs/standards, sustainability science, and/or the Sustainable Development Goals would be advantageous.

Strong team management skills, including assessing needs, training and promoting professional development, and ability to work across teams.

Culturally aware with the ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

A relevant university degree; a master’s degree would be advantageous.

Fluency in English is essential. Fluency in other UN languages would be an advantage.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Overseeing the world’s largest voluntary carbon credit program, as well as leading Sustainable Development impact standards

Working at the cutting edge of a program designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that tackle some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Working on challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of activities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve livelihoods.

Contributing to organizational leadership and strategy as a member of the Executive Management Team.

Finding effective ways to improve the operations of Verra programs.

Working with a dynamic, committed, and focused team of professionals.

You will know you are successful, if…

Users of Verra standards report increased satisfaction with the management, transparency and effectiveness of the project cycle.

Verra PMT members are high-performing with clear opportunities for professional development and advancement.

Verra continues to be a leading standards organization for climate action and sustainable development.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the starting salary range is USD $176,084 – $201,239.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

