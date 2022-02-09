Manager, Climate Finance and Markets, Verra – Remote

Job Title: Manager, Climate Finance and Markets

Location: Remote – Worldwide (with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Senior Director, Climate Finance and Markets

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra is looking for a Manager, Climate Finance and Markets, to help evaluate and interact with the broader policy and market contexts in which its carbon standards are used and to help develop the growth and maturation of existing applications – such as carbon markets – and prospects for newer applications.

A day with Verra’s collaborative Policy and Markets might include!

Engaging with experts and entities across voluntary carbon markets and other ﬁnancing arrangements to exchange experience, develop frameworks and initiatives, and scale up the climate and development impacts of Verra’s carbon standards.

Collaborating closely with policymakers and regulators to assess the potential for Verra standards to strengthen government climate policies and financing.

Analyzing policy and market developments and collaborating with others to draw implications and strategic responses with Verra’s carbon standards.

Serving or otherwise supporting the work of market advisory boards on behalf of Verra.

Helping to convene and participate in sector, government, and international policy dialogues.

Working with colleagues in communications, regional outreach, and sustainable development markets to ensure the accuracy and delivery of key messages related to Verra’s offerings.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading

Developing frameworks for mitigation action at the entity or corporate level sought at scaling up global carbon markets and other investments in climate action.

Policy engagement with national and subnational governments as well as intergovernmental organizations (e.g., UNFCCC, ICAO).

Tracking, monitoring, and interacting with global policy and market developments.

Analyzing policy and market opportunities and risks in relation to linkage with Verra’s standards, including conducting and convening research.

Improving government engagement and support for activities utilizing Verra’s standards across both traditional areas of engagement and prospects for new applications.

Helping to establish linkages between Verra’s systems and global credit and information infrastructure.

Growing organizational strategies to provide high-quality substantive inputs to help guide Verra’s strategic growth and direction.

You bring with you

At least eight years of relevant professional experience focused on policy and market responses to climate change or other environmental concerns.

Experience with the development of, or participation in, carbon market activities, crediting, trading or financing arrangements would be beneficial.

Understanding of global developments in climate action and financing arrangements, awareness of policy and market drivers, and an appreciation of challenges and opportunities facing countries and other stakeholders active in this area.

An innovative, critical thinking mentality for solving complicated and interconnected challenges and proposing clearly articulated, workable solutions.

Strong organizational skills and discipline to be able to prioritize and work eﬃciently and effectively in an independent manner.

Outstanding interpersonal skills, capable of maintaining a professional approach and demeanor in high-pressure situations, and ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential. Fluency in other languages would be an advantage.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by

Helping to develop and implement strategies that establish a solid role for Verra’s carbon standards in voluntary and compliance carbon market settings and ﬁnance arrangements.

Working at the cutting edge of programs crafted to drive ﬁnance towards high-impact activities that address the most pressing environmental and social issues of our day.

Expanding your network of professionals, including government oﬃcials, private-sector actors, NGOs, and others.

Learning from a diverse group of climate and sustainable development thought leaders and other accomplished professionals at Verra.

You will know you are successful, if

The team functions more smoothly because of your support.

Your knowledge of carbon markets and sustainable development grows.

You help push team deliverables across the ﬁnish line on schedule.

Verra is able to effectively develop and strengthen the role of its standards in facilitating the adoption of more ambitious mitigation contributions and enabling the accurate quantiﬁcation of climate and development contributions.

You will join a team

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

That is rapidly growing!

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $81,708 – 86,887, depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus eleven floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.