Senior Technical Manager, Natural Climate Solutions, Verra – Remote

Job Title: Senior Technical Manager, Natural Climate Solutions

Location: Remote – Worldwide (with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately (or whenever the hiring manager wants this person to be brought onboard)

Reports to: Senior Program Manager

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra’s Program Team is looking for a Senior Technical Manager, Natural Climate Solutions, to oversee the technical project and program issues related to natural climate solutions (NCS) and ensure that they foster climate impact and generate related environmental and social benefits.

A day with Verra’s Program Team might include:

Working with program team members to review a complex REDD+ project or JNR program that is seeking registration or issuance.

Providing technical input to reviews of NCS methodologies being developed under Verra programs, including those for REDD+.

Researching current issues and policies affecting Verra programs, such as implications of Paris Agreement rulebook developments, emerging net-zero guidance, and associated national domestic policies and programs.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading:

Supervising Verra’s NCS portfolio, ensuring all projects and JNR programs developed under Verra’s standards, principally the VCS, maintain the highest quality and integrity.

Providing technical advice and oversight to Program Team colleagues to ensure thorough guidance and support is provided to users of NCS projects and programs seeking VCS, CCB Standards, and SD VISta certification.

Serving as a subject-matter expert to the Program Team, including training and mentoring junior staff.

Resolving critical issues related to NCS projects and JNR programs, including collaborating with Verra colleagues to respond to stakeholder inquiries and concerns.

Supporting projects and governments to nest REDD+ projects.

Periodically assessing the rigor of, and risks to, Verra’s NCS programs (including the VCS buffer system) and implementing any vital updates and revisions.

Collaborating with the Innovations Team to ensure new REDD+ and other NCS-related methodologies, standards, and program innovations are technically sound, and support and align with relevant international and domestic policy frameworks.

Recommending revisions to Verra program rules and procedures relevant to the NCS sector to help maintain the robustness, workability, and impact of those programs.

Representing Verra at relevant industry conferences, workshops, and events.

What will you bring?

A degree, preferably master’s, in forestry, environmental science, or related field.

At least 7 years of meaningful professional experience, and at least 5 years of experience in the development and/or implementation of REDD+ and/or NCS-related programs or projects, international REDD+ policy, and experience with jurisdictional and nested REDD+ approaches.

Expertise in GHG accounting in the forestry sector. Experience in remote sensing, GIS, and other MRV technologies would be an advantage.

Strong project management and organizational skills, including prioritizing and working efficiently and effectively under deadlines.

Culturally aware with the ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is needed. Fluency in other languages beyond English would be ideal, with a preference for Spanish, Portuguese, French, or Bahasa Indonesia.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by:

Working on pioneering programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact land-use management activities that take on some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Working on challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of activities aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving livelihoods.

Finding effective ways to ensure the quality of projects and credits under Verra programs.

How will you know you’re successful?

You are seen as a leader and a go-to resource by your peers, and as a reliable and capable member of the team by your manager.

You build on your appreciation and respect for the challenges and opportunities faced by users of Verra’s programs and are able to effectively ensure the quality of projects certified under Verra programs.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to collaborate to find workable solutions to challenges they face.

You will join a team:

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market authorities, project developers, consultants, policymakers, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies Verra’s values, which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration!

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job successfully; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is $89,005 – $101,169 USD, depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus eleven floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

