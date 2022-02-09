Technical Specialist, Climate & Conservation Finance, Fauna & Flora International – Cambridge, UK

Salary: Circa £35,000 depending on skills and experience

Start Date: As soon as possible

Contract Type: Permanent

Location: Fauna & Flora International Cambridge. Current policy offers partial remote working within the UK

Founded in 1903, Fauna & Flora International (FFI) is the world’s longest established international conservation organisation. Our vision is to create a sustainable future for the planet where biodiversity is conserved by the people living closest to it. We aim to do this through the conservation of threatened species and ecosystems worldwide, choosing solutions that are sustainable, based on sound science and take account of human needs. We have become a trusted entity in the world of conservation. Today FFI is active in over 40 countries.

FFI is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Technical Specialist, Climate & Conservation Finance. Responding to the urgent need to scale initiatives that deliver high-quality NbS on land, and at sea, you will play a vital role in developing funding models and sustainable financing approaches to underpin the design and implementation of pioneering NbS projects across FFI’s global portfolio. This is your opportunity to help drive profound and positive change, developing grassroots solutions that will help secure the future of some of the world’s most vulnerable ecosystems and communities.

In this technical role you will use your substantial experience in a relevant field, to work across responsibilities of the team, from research and analysis and identifying funding opportunities, to project management, capacity development and communications. You will have a passion for biodiversity conservation and climate mitigation and adaption, coupled with a strong proven track record in multi-stakeholder coordination and business development.

In addition, there will be a 50% focus on FFI’s Cambodia programme for the first 18 months, to further the development of our sustainable financing programme of work in the region, focusing on marine sites and financing mechanisms with a strong emphasis on the tourism sector, in addition to climate finance.

In return, the role offers the opportunity to work within an international, impactful and ground-breaking organisation, at the forefront of global conservation. In addition, FFI offers a generous pension contribution, attractive annual leave allowance and life insurance. Our offices are located in central Cambridge, just a few minutes’ walk from glorious historic buildings and museums, the picturesque River Cam, the central market and shopping centre, and a host of cafés and restaurants.

For further details and to apply please click here

The closing date for applications is Sunday, 27 February 2022.