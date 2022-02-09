Equinor couples record-high earnings with 2030 climate pledge

Published 17:44 on February 9, 2022 / Last updated at 17:44 on February 9, 2022

Norwegian energy company Equinor record-high annual earnings and flagged plans to drill for more oil in its annual results on Wednesday, despite also announcing a new 2030 emissions reduction target that restricts the role of offsets.