Inpex lays out 10-year plan to boost lower-carbon businesses

Published 10:27 on February 9, 2022 / Last updated at 10:27 on February 9, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Japan, Middle East, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Japanese oil and gas operator Inpex released a long-term plan on Wednesday in which it will focus on five key “net zero businesses” the company has identified to help meet its emissions targets for 2030 and 2050.