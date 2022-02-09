New Zealand carbon allowances broke the NZ$80 barrier for the first time ever in Wednesday trade, as a mix of compliance and speculative demand continues to push the permits into new record territory.
NZ Market: NZUs break into the NZ$80s as demand holds firm
