LCFS Market: California prices come off following utility sale announcements, Q3 data

Published 21:55 on February 8, 2022 / Last updated at 21:55 on February 8, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices fell off this week after two utilities announced credit solicitations and traders continued to digest the impact of bearish programme data from the third quarter of 2021.