CME Group to launch CBL Core GEO futures contract in March

Published 16:51 on February 8, 2022 / Last updated at 16:51 on February 8, 2022

US-headquartered bourse CME Group on Tuesday announced it will inaugurate a futures contract for CBL’s Core Global Emissions Offset (C-GEO) next month, adding the standardised renewables and tech-based offering to its growing suite of carbon credit products.