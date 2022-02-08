US-headquartered bourse CME Group on Tuesday announced it will inaugurate a futures contract for CBL’s Core Global Emissions Offset (C-GEO) next month, adding the standardised renewables and tech-based offering to its growing suite of carbon credit products.
CME Group to launch CBL Core GEO futures contract in March
