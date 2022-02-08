Oil major BP has upgraded its climate targets for 2030 and 2050 and pledged a larger slice of capex for its “transition growth” businesses as the company announced on Tuesday bumper profits of $12.8 billion for 2021, its highest level in eight years due to the surge in oil and gas prices.
BP sets higher-ambition emissions targets, boosts low carbon capex share
