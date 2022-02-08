Blockchain infrastructure provider Toucan Protocol has released the criteria for offsets to qualify for its soon-to-be-launched Nature-based Carbon Token (NCT), with up to 95% of nature-based Verra credits set to be eligible.
Crypto group opts for 10-year rolling eligibility under new nature-based token
Blockchain infrastructure provider Toucan Protocol has released the criteria for offsets to qualify for its soon-to-be-launched Nature-based Carbon Token (NCT), with up to 95% of nature-based Verra credits set to be eligible.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.