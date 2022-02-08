Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:35 on February 8, 2022 / Last updated at 13:38 on February 8, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

European carbon prices reached their third record high in the last five sessions on Tuesday as the broad energy complex reacted sharply to news that French utility EDF had downgraded its 2022 nuclear generation estimates, putting more pressure on fossil generation to pick up the shortfall.