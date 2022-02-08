Australia’s Santos books 100 MtCO2 CCS capacity after merger

Published 14:40 on February 8, 2022 / Last updated at 14:49 on February 8, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Australian oil and gas company Santos has “booked” 100 million tonnes worth of CO2 storage capacity in South Australia’s Cooper Basin, in a move the company claimed on Tuesday is the first such action taken by an operator that complies with established global industry guidelines for CO2 storage management and resource assessments.