Director of Operations, Climate Action Reserve – Remote (US)

LOCATION: Fully remote, with oversight responsibility over the Los Angeles office once it reopens (or hybrid with in-office presence if desired)

About the Climate Action Reserve

The Climate Action Reserve is an environmental nonprofit organization that promotes and fosters the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through credible market-based policies and solutions. A pioneer in carbon accounting, the Reserve serves as an approved Offset Project Registry (OPR) for the State of California’s Cap-and-Trade Program and plays an integral role in supporting the issuance and administration of compliance offsets. The Reserve also establishes high quality standards for offset projects in the North American voluntary carbon market and operates a transparent, publicly accessible registry for carbon credits generated under its standards.

Drawing from its experience and expertise in GHG accounting, the Reserve launched the Climate Impact Score program to quantify and assess the climate impact of projects financed by investments and Climate Forward to foster proactive investment in future GHG reduction projects as a means to address emissions that are forecasted to occur. Additionally, the Reserve hosts the annual North American Carbon World (NACW) conference, the premier event for climate and carbon professionals to learn, discuss, and network. The Reserve is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with satellite offices around the U.S.

For more information, please visit www.climateactionreserve.org.

Primary Responsibilities

The Director of Operations is a key member of the senior management team and is responsible for oversight of finance, accounting, tax, insurance, contracts, legal, human resources, information technology, and the administrative functions of the organization. The Director of Operations is also expected to contribute to the strategic vision of the Reserve and ensure sound financial decisions are made and organizational risks are mitigated. The Director of Operations also assists the President with Board relations and governance best practices. The Director of Operations reports to the President and supervises a team of three accounting and administrative staff.

More specifically, the Director of Operation’s duties include the following responsibilities below. These responsibilities may evolve over time based on opportunities, interests, and experience.

OPERATIONS

In collaboration with the Operations Team, ensure the day-to-day support of all staff in areas such as contract management, information technology, purchasing, etc.

Initiate office systems to increase efficiency and ensure effective communication.

Maintain and update organizational insurance policies; ensure that the Reserve’s risks

are mitigated through appropriate policies and levels.

Develop, support, and refine as appropriate conflict of interest and other policies for staff, board, and contractors.

Lead the efforts to identify the Reserve’s new office home, ensure a smooth move and transition to a fully hybrid work environment.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Maintain and update the Reserve’s Employee Handbook. Create sound policies that respect and celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion, are compliant with relevant laws, and lead to a positive and productive work environment.

Oversee the work of the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee; ensure committee work is advanced and goals are met.

Manage the staff recruitment process. Collaborate with hiring managers and the Operations Associate to screen applications and interview candidates. Work with President and hiring managers to craft job offers. Ensure process is fair and equitable.

Oversee the employee recognition and retention policies and programs, including benefits and professional development. Review benefits and retention policies regularly to ensure they meet the needs of the Reserve and the best interests of staff.

Manage the Reserve’s performance evaluation and compensation process.

Lead the prompt and effective resolution of all personnel issues.

Maintain personnel files.

In coordination with the Controller, oversee staff time allocation for grant and contract management purposes.

LEGAL

Collaborate with appropriate staff to prepare new contracts and amendments to existing contracts. Review and approve all contracts prior to signature by President. Ensure contractual obligations meet the needs of the Reserve and that risks are mitigated.

Serve as point of contact with the Reserve’s pro bono attorneys.

Serve as the main point of contact for the Reserve’s Blind Trust, which independently handles carbon offset purchases as needs arise.

Work with the Reserve’s pro bono attorneys on contracting matters as appropriate and needs

BOARD RELATIONS AND GOVERNANCE

Provide support to the President on board meeting preparations including agendas and meeting logistics.

Prepare minutes for board committee meetings, as needed.

Assist the President with board development and implementation of effective governance best practices, including updates to corporate documents such as bylaws, as

FINANCE

Ensure the overall efficiency and accuracy of all accounting functions and compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and nonprofit best practices including GAAP.

Lead the annual budgeting process and budgeting for special events (e.g., NACW); ensure that budgets are in-line with annual organizational goals.

Lead the budgeting process for grant applications and responses to request for proposals; assist with compilation of administrative documents and submission of proposals.

In collaboration with the Controller, oversee the annual audit and IRS return processes for the Reserve and its subsidiaries/related entities.

Review and approve payment of all invoices and staff expenses; ensure expenses are in- line with budget and organizational policies.

Review and authorize payroll.

Ensure a strong system of internal controls.

Oversee the accounting and financial reporting for all grants, contracts and donations to the Reserve.

Disseminate monthly financial reports to the President and quarterly financial reports and projections to the Board of Directors and Executive Committee; advise of any significant financial issues.

Oversee the Reserve’s

Desired Competencies

Provides honest, ethical, and positive leadership in the promotion of the Reserve’s mission and goals. Uses good judgment and make sound decisions; diplomatically and tactfully handles challenging or tense situations.

Creates a positive work environment where all staff is motivated to do their best. Suggests and asks for others’ ideas to improve quality, efficiency, and effectiveness. Anticipates needs.

Demonstrates dependability with respect to the Reserve’s policies and procedures; sets a positive example. Ensures colleagues understand and operate in accordance with the Reserve’s policies and procedures.

Manages staff in ways that improve their ability to succeed on the job; delegates tasks according to people’s strength’s and interests. Lets staff know what is expected of them and holds them accountable. Ensures all staff have the skills and resources to get things done, or provides staff with coaching, training, and opportunities for growth to improve their skills. Gives staff ongoing, constructive feedback on their performance.

Promotes cooperation and commitment within a team to achieve goals and deliverables.

Creatively and actively participates in efforts to develop, evaluate, and implement strategic options for the future of the Reserve. Is open to new ideas and perspectives, actively works to identify new opportunities, and provides solutions that help the organization understand and manage risks.

Builds and sustains trusting internal and external relationships. Positively and effectively represents the Reserve in formal and informal settings.

Takes personal responsibility for quality and timeliness of work and achieves results with little oversight. Performs tasks with care and checks work for completeness and accuracy. Remains aware and takes care of details that are easy to overlook or dismiss as insignificant.

Is able to develop, manage, and implement multiple projects and strategic goals concurrently.

Requirements

Commitment to the Reserve’s mission.

Master’s degree in non-profit management or business administration preferred. Candidates with other degrees such as accounting, legal or another related field will also be considered.

Experience with effective Human Resources processes.

Excellent communication skills including presentations, conversations, and documents

At least 5 years of non-profit management experience, including:

Financial, tax and accounting experience including experience developing and administering a budget of at least $4m.

Demonstrated knowledge of the principles of nonprofit fundraising, grant writing and oversight of foundation and government grants.

Experience generating financial reports, projections and analyzing and interpreting data.

A history of clean annual audit opinions.

Experience with the administration and management of information technology and resources.

Experience working with nonprofit boards, including demonstrated knowledge of governance best practices.

At least 5 years demonstrated success managing and supervising a multidisciplinary team including setting objectives and managing performance.

Proven track record of earning trust and respect through honesty and professionalism in all interactions.

Multi-cultural or cross-cultural experience desired, or experience with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion and change initiatives.

Knowledge of environmental issues and climate change.

S. citizen or legal right to work in the U.S.

Salary and Benefits

The Climate Action Reserve offers competitive compensation including a rich and comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental and vision coverage, a 403(b)-retirement contribution, short- and long-term disability insurance, life insurance, and generous paid time off including paid holidays, vacation, and sick leave. The Reserve also offers a commuting stipend and flexible work options.

Application Process

Interested candidates must submit the following information to the Director of Operations Search Committee:

Cover letter, indicating support for the mission and qualifications

Resume

The position is open until filled. Incomplete applications will not be considered. Applications should be emailed to the following address with the header “Director of Operations Candidate”:

EMAIL: jobs@climateactionreserve.org

The Climate Action Reserve is an equal opportunity employer. The Reserve does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, ethnic origin, or any other classification protected by law, and encourages applications from all qualified individuals.

The Climate Action Reserve respects and celebrates all forms of diversity in its personnel, programs, and procedures. The Reserve believes it is critical to foster a welcoming and inclusive space for staff, to support diversity and equitable opportunities in the environmental field, and to operate programs that are culturally responsive and benefit all communities.