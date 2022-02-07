California power emissions rise over 7% in 2021 as state recovers from early pandemic

Published 22:19 on February 7, 2022 / Last updated at 22:19 on February 7, 2022

California electricity sector CO2 output bounced back in 2021 from a significant drop during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, with December data showing lower generation from renewables and more from imports.