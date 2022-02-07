Carbon Project Manager, Mitsui E&P – Perth

Carbon Project Manager – Carbon Farming

• Unique opportunity within the expanding Carbon Industry

• Be a part of an exciting growth project

Mitsui E&P Australia Pty Ltd (MEPAU) is a leading energy company in Australasia. We’re a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and operate as the regional oil and gas exploration and production headquarters for Mitsui in Australia. In 2021 MEPAU acquired Outback Carbon, an organisation passionate about restoring the carbon stocks across the Australian landscape.

Outback Carbon and MEPAU are now exploring further opportunities to scale-up and diversify our Carbon Solutions business including (but not limited to) Carbon Capture and Storage and other new and recognised carbon farming methods and technologies.

We’re seeking a Carbon Project Manager – Carbon Farming to provide support and manage the deliverables at all stages of a Carbon Project lifecycle, to join our growing Perth office team of experienced professionals.

Reporting to the Carbon Business Process Manager, you will:

• Deliver on-the-ground carbon development activities for new and existing Carbon farming projects utilising a range of methodologies including soil carbon, reforestation, plantation/farm forestry and HIR;

• Undertake GIS activities including vegetation mapping/monitoring, carbon store evaluation and calculations, developing associated analysis, interpretation and report writing;

• Project manage across the lifecycle of carbon projects;

• Be involved in business development;

• Utilise a range of technology in monitoring natural land systems and capturing data effectively and efficiently;

• Be involved in feasibility assessments, compliance, offset reporting and audits;

• Prepare procedures, work programs, internal guidelines and templates to deliver a governance framework;

• Have regular engagement with stakeholders including pastoral lease holders, wheatbelt land owners, Traditional Owners and native title holders in the development and furthering of carbon projects; and

Undertake project activities in the field, in regional and remote areas.

Our successful candidate will be a team player with a high level of initiative, self-motivation, and enthusiasm, bringing to the role demonstrated capabilities in previous carbon project roles. In return, we’re offering a competitive remuneration package and a positive working culture where a focus on safety, respect, collaboration, integrity, innovation and excellence drive how we do business.

To be successful in this role, you’ll require the following skills and experience:

• Tertiary qualifications in agribusiness, environmental, agricultural, soil science or a related discipline;

• Ability to communicate effectively with a range of stakeholders including farmers, pastoralists, Government agencies, contractors and in some instances native title holders;

• Able to work effectively independently as well as part of a team;

• Demonstrated proficiency in GIS systems (ArcGIS);

• High level of written and verbal communication skill including reporting;

• Demonstrated interest in restoration ecology, reforestation and healthy landscapes;

• Current C class driver’s license and experience and willingness to undertake field work; and

• Experience in the carbon industry or carbon methods would advantageous, but not essential.

This role is a full-time position, however we will also consider all applications who are seeking a part-time position.

Join our Outback Carbon team in our growing Perth office and be part of something big. If you have the background we are seeking, please apply now.

Please Note: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. We thank you for your understanding. No agencies please.

Apply from here.