Senior Scientist (Soil and Carbon), Carbon Link Operations – Brisbane

Carbon Link is looking for a highly talented Senior Scientist to join our team delivering Carbon Farming projects across Australia.

About Carbon Link:

Carbon Link is a leading agricultural soil carbon project manager and developer seeking seek to create significant and sustainable impact through carbon bio-sequestration.

We work with Australian farmers to improve farm productivity & performance via the adoption of practices that enhance soil condition and generate Australian Carbon Credits Units.

About the Role:

We are looking for an experienced Senior Scientist with expertise in soils, carbon and agronomy to join our Research and Development team.

We have a strong multi-disciplinary R&D team with expertise in soil science, spectrometry, modelling, laboratory analytics, landscape regeneration, data and spatial analytics. We pride ourselves in our integrity and the quality of our science and work collaboratively with a number of leading science organisations and technical service providers.

The successful candidate will have a strong practical background in soils, particularly soil carbon, soil lab analytics, soils mapping or soil/ plant/ biome interactions and be able to apply this knowledge to solve real world problems in areas such as soil measurement, analysis and modelling.

To be successful you must also be a team player, and a brilliant communicator with the ability to solve both technical and practical problems. You must be able to demonstrate that you are a capable, resourceful, and can deliver results in a commercial production environment.

This is a full-time role is preferably based in Brisbane or Central Queensland with travel across Australia required from time to time. Work From Home. Flexible start date in early 2022.

Key Tasks & Responsibilities:

• Apply soil science knowledge to the development Carbon Farming projects, including in relation to practice change advice, soil sampling programs and soil / vegetation modelling.

• Provide technical oversight to laboratory analysis and procedures in a commercial production environment.

• Lead scientist responsible for analysis and reporting of field data.

• Participate in research programs with external research partners, including project management and milestone reporting.

• Be involved in implementing continuous improvements to processes, plans and procedures across the business.

Relevant Qualifications, Skills & Experience:

• 10+ years of combined industry and research experience, with a minimum of 5 years working in private / commercial enterprise.

• Advanced qualification in Science, Engineering, Environment or Agriculture.

• Expert specialisation in soils, carbon, agronomy or other relevant area.

• Field experience in soil survey and/or field trials.

• Experience in collaborating in small teams of diversely skilled professionals.

• Experience in working with a variety of stakeholders to solve problems and deliver successful outcomes.

• Exceptional interpersonal, written, and online communication skills.

• High-level computer literacy.

• Valid driver’s licence is required for remote travel.

• Other desirable skills:

• Strong working knowledge of statistics and data science.

• Intermediate to advanced GIS and remote sensing.

• Programming experience in R, Python.

• vis-NIR spectroscopy.

• Practical on-farm field experience.

To Apply:

Click the Apply link on this ad and upload your Cover Letter and Resume. Only successful applications will be contacted.