UK seeks to branch out in latest effort to curb power and CO2 costs

Published 19:57 on February 4, 2022 / Last updated at 19:57 on February 4, 2022 / EMEA, UK ETS / No Comments

UK clean power providers may need to scour their entire value chains for cost savings to secure a stable long-term income stream, the government said on Friday, launching a consultation on how its veteran Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme can continue to bring down the cost of meeting climate goals.