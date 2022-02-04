Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell on Thursday filed a lawsuit to have the state’s RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade regulation take effect, arguing a legislative bureau unjustly refused to publish the rulemaking.
Pennsylvania DEP sues legislative agency to publish RGGI regulation
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell on Thursday filed a lawsuit to have the state’s RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade regulation take effect, arguing a legislative bureau unjustly refused to publish the rulemaking.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.