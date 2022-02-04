Pennsylvania DEP sues legislative agency to publish RGGI regulation

Published 17:26 on February 4, 2022 / Last updated at 17:26 on February 4, 2022

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell on Thursday filed a lawsuit to have the state’s RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade regulation take effect, arguing a legislative bureau unjustly refused to publish the rulemaking.