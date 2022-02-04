EUAs jumped to their third record in as many days on Friday, with industry seen buying some volume ahead of the annual compliance cycle, while energy markets advanced more sharply amid reports the US has approached more countries to provide gas to Europe in the event of a conflict in Ukraine.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs jumped to their third record in as many days on Friday, with industry seen buying some volume ahead of the annual compliance cycle, while energy markets advanced more sharply amid reports the US has approached more countries to provide gas to Europe in the event of a conflict in Ukraine.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.