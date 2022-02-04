Euro Markets: Midday Update

EUAs jumped to their third record in as many days on Friday, with industry seen buying some volume ahead of the annual compliance cycle, while energy markets advanced more sharply amid reports the US has approached more countries to provide gas to Europe in the event of a conflict in Ukraine.