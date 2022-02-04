The Scope 1 emissions of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are responsible for the generation of at least 7.5 billion tonnes of CO2e globally every year, with emissions from Chinese SOEs, largely in the coal power sector, accounting for 69% of this total, research from an energy and climate think tank has found.
Global state-owned enterprises emit 7.5 bln tonnes of CO2e annually, report says
